Protesters gather at Beirut Airport entrance over US envoy Ortagus' remarks

A group of young men began gathering in front of the entrance to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut to protest statements made by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace, the National News Agency reported.



The demonstration comes amid heightened tensions following Ortagus' remarks about Israel and Hezbollah, as she was also seen in a picture wearing a Star of David ring while shaking Lebanese President Joseph Aoun's hand.