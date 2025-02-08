Israeli shelling on Hermel injures 21, including civilians

08-02-2025 | 06:59
Israeli shelling on Hermel injures 21, including civilians
Israeli shelling on Hermel injures 21, including civilians

21 people were injured, including several civilians, following Israeli shelling on the towns of Hermel. 

The injured were transferred to hospitals in Hermel for treatment.

