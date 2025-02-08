Speaker Berri tells US Envoy government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament Nabih Berri told U.S. deputy special envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, that the government could be formed by Saturday or Sunday.



The sources confirmed that Berri emphasized that the agreement Lebanon reached was with the United States, not Israel, stressing Washington's responsibility to ensure its implementation by Israel.



Ortagus, for her part, reiterated her country's commitment to the February 18 deadline and mentioned her upcoming visit to Israel following her trip to Lebanon.