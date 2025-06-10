Iranian lawmakers accuse US and Israel of planning nuclear talks trap

Middle East News
10-06-2025 | 08:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iranian lawmakers accuse US and Israel of planning nuclear talks trap
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iranian lawmakers accuse US and Israel of planning nuclear talks trap

The United States and Israel are seeking to turn nuclear talks into a "strategic trap" for Iran, Iranian lawmakers said in a statement on Tuesday, days before a planned sixth round of Iran-U.S. nuclear talks.

"The U.S. is not serious in negotiations at all. It has set the goal of talks as imposing its demands and has adopted offensive positions that are diametrically opposed to Iranians' inalienable rights," the statement from parliamentarians said.

U.S. President Donald Trump highlighted on Monday that the two sides remained at odds on the issue of uranium enrichment in Iran, which Iranian lawmakers say is a non-negotiable part of the country's nuclear program.

While Trump said the next round of talks would take place on Thursday, Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said it was planned to take place on Sunday in Oman.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iranian

Lawmakers

US

Israel

Plan

Nuclear

Trap

LBCI Next
Greta Thunberg accuses Israel of kidnap after Gaza aid boat intercepted
UK will sanction Israel ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich: The Times
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-26

Third round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Oman: Iranian state television

LBCI
World News
2025-04-19

Second round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Rome: Iranian state TV

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-28

Iran accuses Israel's Netanyahu of 'dictating' US policy in nuclear talks

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Iran-US nuclear talks end in Muscat: Iranian state TV

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:00

US issues sanctions against charities supporting Hamas, PFLP

LBCI
World News
11:40

EU removes UAE from 'high-risk' money-laundering list, adds Monaco

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches

LBCI
World News
09:37

France says it obtains Palestinian reform pledge ahead of conference

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Syrian Ministry of Tourism urges women wear burkinis and more modest swimwear at public beaches

LBCI
World News
10:00

Austria declares national mourning after school shooting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-28

Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund

LBCI
World News
08:47

Trump says Los Angeles would burn 'to the ground' if no troops sent

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

UNIFIL faces local pushback in Lebanon’s south amid Israeli calls to end mission — what’s next for the force?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:32

UNIFIL condemns attack on peacekeepers during patrol in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

With no progress on reconstruction, Lebanon bets on donors to unlock funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

PM Salam stresses state sovereignty, financial reform at reconstruction conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Anger boils over in Los Angeles as immigration raids spark protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Bedias Municipality condemns incident involving UNIFIL patrol in South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More