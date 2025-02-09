Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

Lebanon News
09-02-2025 | 06:38
High views
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that two military vehicles overturned in the southern town of Tallouseh, Marjaayoun, during a deployment mission in the South Litani area. 

The incident resulted in minor injuries among several soldiers, according to the statement.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Vehicles

South Lebanon

Marjaayoun

Soldiers

Injuries

