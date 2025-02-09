News
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
09-02-2025 | 06:38
Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries
The Lebanese Army announced in a statement that two military vehicles overturned in the southern town of Tallouseh, Marjaayoun, during a deployment mission in the South Litani area.
The incident resulted in minor injuries among several soldiers, according to the statement.
0
Lebanon News
08:43
Algerian envoy meets Speaker Nabih Berri, affirms strong bilateral ties
Lebanon News
08:43
Algerian envoy meets Speaker Nabih Berri, affirms strong bilateral ties
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
Lebanon News
06:33
Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform
0
Lebanon News
05:32
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer
Lebanon News
05:32
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus shares photo holding missile with Lebanese Army officer
0
Lebanon News
05:26
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
Lebanon News
05:26
Grand Jaafari Mufti expresses satisfaction with Lebanese Forces participating in government formation
