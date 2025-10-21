Syria hopes to have US sanctions formally lifted in coming months: Economy minister

Middle East News
21-10-2025 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria hopes to have US sanctions formally lifted in coming months: Economy minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria hopes to have US sanctions formally lifted in coming months: Economy minister

Syria hopes that U.S. sanctions against the country will be formally lifted in the coming months, the country's Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar told Reuters on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered most sanctions lifted on the country in May after meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, but the Caesar Syria Civil Protection Act of 2019 authorizing them remains U.S. law.

“We have to do some push and some lobbying to continue with this path that started in the right direction, and we're hoping by the end of the year the bill will reach the president, and hopefully he'll sign it," al-Shaar said on the sidelines of a conference in London.

"And once that happens, then we are sanctions-free.”

He also said the government planned to introduce a new currency maybe early next year.

“We're consulting with many entities, international organizations, experts, and eventually it will come very soon."


Reuters

Middle East News

Syria

US

Sanctions

Economy

Minister

LBCI Next
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Red Cross
Egyptian intelligence chief due in Israel Tuesday for Gaza talks: State TV
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-22

Syria's Sharaa, in New York, renews call for US to formally drop sanctions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah near Israel border within 3 months: Minister Rajji to AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-07

Economy Minister sees signs of a promising year ahead for the Lebanese economy

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-10-15

Lebanon's economy minister expects cabinet to sign fiscal gap law soon — Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:47

US Vice President says has 'great optimism' Gaza ceasefire will hold

LBCI
Middle East News
11:13

UK removes terrorism designation for Syria's HTS

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-18

Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:10

Washington has not set a deadline for Hamas' disarmament: Vance

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:19

US will not send troops into Gaza: Vance

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Peace, truce, or stalemate? Lebanon’s debate over negotiations with Israel deepens

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Avichay Adraee: Israeli forces destroy Hezbollah positions in Jabal er Rouss

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:16

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Seeking answers: Lebanon awaits Bulgaria's decision on extraditing "Rhosus" ship owner

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Diplomatic push: US halts Israeli escalation, paves way for new phase in Gaza plan

LBCI
Middle East News
05:39

Syria directs banks to cover 100% of losses linked to Lebanon’s financial crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

French diplomatic source: France is working to organize international conference to support Lebanese Army

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More