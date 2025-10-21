News
Syria hopes to have US sanctions formally lifted in coming months: Economy minister
Middle East News
21-10-2025 | 07:31
Syria hopes to have US sanctions formally lifted in coming months: Economy minister
Syria hopes that U.S. sanctions against the country will be formally lifted in the coming months, the country's Economy Minister Mohammad Nidal al-Shaar told Reuters on Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump ordered most sanctions lifted on the country in May after meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, but the Caesar Syria Civil Protection Act of 2019 authorizing them remains U.S. law.
“We have to do some push and some lobbying to continue with this path that started in the right direction, and we're hoping by the end of the year the bill will reach the president, and hopefully he'll sign it," al-Shaar said on the sidelines of a conference in London.
"And once that happens, then we are sanctions-free.”
He also said the government planned to introduce a new currency maybe early next year.
“We're consulting with many entities, international organizations, experts, and eventually it will come very soon."
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
US
Sanctions
Economy
Minister
