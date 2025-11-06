Cabinet discusses election law, expatriate voting as Hezbollah letter sparks debate

06-11-2025 | 11:30
Cabinet discusses election law, expatriate voting as Hezbollah letter sparks debate
Cabinet discusses election law, expatriate voting as Hezbollah letter sparks debate

Lebanon’s Cabinet began discussions on the upcoming parliamentary elections, focusing particularly on proposals submitted by the ministerial committee regarding voting procedures for Lebanese citizens residing abroad.

During the session, ministers reaffirmed that the government’s stance on negotiations and the exclusive possession of weapons remains unchanged.

Ministers from the Lebanese Forces raised the issue of a letter sent by Hezbollah to the president, the parliament speaker, and the prime minister, in which the group rejected negotiations with Israel. The ministers called on the government to take an official position on the contents of the letter.

Earlier, Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal presented the classified monthly report on the exclusive possession of weapons before leaving Baabda Palace.

