On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach

MP Mohammad Khawaja stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese state to curb the spread of weapons, warning that state weakness has fueled their proliferation. He emphasized that no weapons should exist outside state control, whether inside or outside refugee camps.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja said, "A gradual solution is needed to restore citizens' trust in the state. I oppose any weapon that does not serve our national security—there should be no weapons without a purpose."



He acknowledged the contributions of Syrian and Palestinian labor to Lebanon’s reconstruction and agriculture sector, where most Lebanese do not work. He urged the government to address the issue based on data.



Addressing foreign relations, Khawaja reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to strong ties with other countries but insisted on mutual respect and equality.



Regarding government formation, he called on political forces to reassess past practices and “start fresh.” He noted that while most ministers lack direct party affiliations, politics remains deeply ingrained in Lebanese society. "How many Lebanese are truly outside the political sphere? Everyone has a political stance," he said.



Khawaja supported qualified party members serving as ministers but backed separating parliamentary and ministerial roles.