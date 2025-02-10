On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach

Lebanon News
10-02-2025 | 05:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
On LBCI, MP Mohammad Khawaja calls for a stronger state, fresh political approach

MP Mohammad Khawaja stressed the need to strengthen the Lebanese state to curb the spread of weapons, warning that state weakness has fueled their proliferation. He emphasized that no weapons should exist outside state control, whether inside or outside refugee camps.

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Khawaja said, "A gradual solution is needed to restore citizens' trust in the state. I oppose any weapon that does not serve our national security—there should be no weapons without a purpose."

He acknowledged the contributions of Syrian and Palestinian labor to Lebanon’s reconstruction and agriculture sector, where most Lebanese do not work. He urged the government to address the issue based on data.

Addressing foreign relations, Khawaja reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to strong ties with other countries but insisted on mutual respect and equality.

Regarding government formation, he called on political forces to reassess past practices and “start fresh.” He noted that while most ministers lack direct party affiliations, politics remains deeply ingrained in Lebanese society. "How many Lebanese are truly outside the political sphere? Everyone has a political stance," he said.

Khawaja supported qualified party members serving as ministers but backed separating parliamentary and ministerial roles.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mohammad Khawaja

Government

State

Control

Weapons

LBCI Next
Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria
Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-10

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Forming a government is the first challenge for a fresh start

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

MP Michel Daher calls for a government of specialists focused on national interest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

MP Razi El Hage to LBCI: Criticizes government formation efforts and calls for early elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05

Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Lebanon condemns Israeli PM’s call for Palestinian state on Saudi land

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Lebanese Army vehicles overturn in South Lebanon's Marjaayoun, soldiers sustain minor injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Lebanese Army deploys in eastern sector of South Lebanon, Israeli forces block roads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Lebanon's reform path: What is next for the Quintet Committee in Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Patriarch al-Rahi backs new government, warns of Lebanon’s decline without reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More