LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence

Lebanon News
10-02-2025 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence

LBCI has decided to refrain from covering any meetings between ministers and parliamentary blocs or political parties to uphold the ministers' independence and ensure they can make decisions freely at the Cabinet table. 

Ministers are there to serve the Lebanese people, not political parties.

Meanwhile, the role of parliamentary blocs and MPs is to oversee the government's actions within the constitutional framework.
 
Just as the Parliament grants the government its confidence, it is also responsible for monitoring its work.

Lebanon News

LBCI

Ministers

Meetings

Coverage

Government

Independence

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa
Beyond entitlement: Are Lebanese officials truly 'public servants'?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

Nawaf Salam holds meetings to discuss candidates for fifth Shiite ministerial seat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Nawaf Salam ready to serve as PM if parliamentary blocs secure his nomination: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-15

Lebanon's political blocs advocate for government built on solid foundations as consultations continue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05

Prince Yazid bin Farhan engages with Lebanese leaders in key meetings: LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

UNIFIL congratulates Lebanon on new government, reaffirms support for army and regional stability

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:25

Egypt urges international community to adopt political vision for Palestinian issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-16

Prisoner exchange deal set to begin Sunday: A breakdown of the phases

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-03

Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Hezbollah lawmaker Hussein Hajj Hassan slams US envoy’s remarks, calls for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:49

Lebanese army extends deployment along Hermel’s northern border with Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's bonds rally to near-5-year high after new government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More