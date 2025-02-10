MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet

10-02-2025 | 11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet

MP Kassem Hachem, confirmed that Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri facilitated the formation of the government, noting that "had he not agreed on the fifth name, the government would not have been formed."

In an interview with LBCI, Hachem stated: "Stability begins with political stability first, and from this stability, we can expect economic and social stability. The key is to approach issues based on Lebanon's best interests, and this is the responsibility of political forces and parliamentary blocs in facilitating the government's work."

He emphasized that the most important challenge is the Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories, which requires a national approach and a unified stance.

Hachem also pointed out that it is the right of any political component to discuss with the Prime Minister how to form the government.

He added: "Partnership should be the basis for handling any issue, and this government should ideally be cohesive."
 

