Trump confirms attendance at ASEAN summit in October: Malaysia PM

U.S. President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend a major summit of Southeast Asian nations in October, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Thursday.



"I would like to inform (the Parliament) that at 6:50 am (2250 GMT) today I had the opportunity to speak with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. He confirmed that he will be attending the 47th ASEAN Summit in October," Anwar told Malaysian MPs in a speech.



A tariff deal between Malaysia, facing a threatened 25 percent levy, and the United States will be announced on Friday, Anwar added.



AFP