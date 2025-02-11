News
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested U.S. President Donald Trump to postpone the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanon once again.
According to the report, Israel believes that the U.S. will allow an extension to prevent Hezbollah from repositioning itself along the border.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Donald Trump
PM Nawaf Salam stresses separation between public and private sectors in first cabinet meeting
Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement
0
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Trump seeks continuation of ceasefire in Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Trump seeks continuation of ceasefire in Lebanon: Israeli Channel 12
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
Lebanon News
2025-01-04
Tel Aviv tells Washington troop withdrawal from South Lebanon depends on field conditions: Channel 12
0
World News
2025-02-02
Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'
World News
2025-02-02
Trump calls again for Canada to become '51st state'
0
Lebanon News
07:47
Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family
Lebanon News
07:47
Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
Lebanon News
07:00
Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official
0
Lebanon News
06:55
President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does
Lebanon News
06:55
President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does
0
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
06:20
Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
US Embassy welcomes proposed cabinet, urges reform-oriented ministerial statement
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
US Embassy welcomes proposed cabinet, urges reform-oriented ministerial statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06
Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?
0
World News
04:18
South Korea vows to 'protect' firms' interests after new Trump tariffs
World News
04:18
South Korea vows to 'protect' firms' interests after new Trump tariffs
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?
3
Lebanon News
10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
Lebanon News
10:25
PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land
4
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
Lebanon News
14:47
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12
5
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
05:09
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
6
Lebanon News
08:59
LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence
Lebanon News
08:59
LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence
7
Lebanon News
11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet
Lebanon News
11:33
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet
8
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
Lebanon News
05:34
Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12
