News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Bekaa
4
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Labor Ministry handover highlights digital transformation and social security priorities
Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 06:36
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Labor Ministry handover highlights digital transformation and social security priorities
The handover ceremony at the Labor Ministry took place in the ministry's conference hall, as outgoing minister Moustafa Bayram officially transferred responsibilities to his successor, Mohammad Haidar.
In his remarks, Bayram highlighted a milestone achievement during his tenure, announcing that the ministry had undergone a 90% digital transformation—an unprecedented step in Lebanon.
Reflecting on his time in office, Bayram noted that the ministry prioritized human dignity despite financial constraints. He stressed that his administration invested in talent maintained impartiality by separating political affiliations from public service, and ensured that the ministry served all Lebanese.
Bayram also touched on key accomplishments in social security and the National Employment Office (NEO), particularly in signing multiple agreements for accelerated vocational training programs.
For his part, Haidar underscored his preference for action over words, stating that his approach would be defined by results rather than rhetoric.
Addressing concerns about his background as a physician leading the labor ministry, he affirmed that a medical perspective is highly relevant, particularly in areas related to labor security, end-of-service benefits, and retirement systems. He also highlighted the importance of safeguarding public health from foreign labor, emphasizing the need for preventive measures to protect both Lebanese workers and the broader community.
Haidar pledged to work on improving the minimum wage, noting that wage adjustments depend on multiple economic factors and require coordination across government bodies and economic sectors.
He outlined key priorities for his tenure, including enhancing working conditions, defining emerging job opportunities in Lebanon and abroad, and focusing on social security. He stressed the urgent need to reclaim social security funds held by the state, warning that without these resources, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) would be unable to sustain essential services.
Haidar concluded by affirming his commitment to close collaboration with ministry employees and stakeholders, vowing to work hand in hand to improve labor conditions and better serve Lebanese workers.
Lebanon News
Labor
Ministry
Handover
Digital
Transformation
Social Security
Priorities
Next
Environment Ministry handover focuses on integrating environmental rehabilitation into reconstruction plans
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
0
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanon's Ministry of Youth and Sports: Handover ceremony and future plans
0
Lebanon News
08:32
Lebanese Energy Ministry handover centers on reform, sustainability, and tackling corruption
Lebanon News
08:32
Lebanese Energy Ministry handover centers on reform, sustainability, and tackling corruption
0
Lebanon News
07:20
Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions
Lebanon News
07:20
Tourism Ministry handover sheds light on achievements and visions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:33
LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18
Lebanon News
11:33
LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18
0
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
Lebanon News
11:30
Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges
0
Lebanon News
10:45
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Lebanon News
10:45
PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:28
Norwegian Ambassador conveys King Harald V’s message to Lebanon’s President, reaffirming commitment to stronger ties
Lebanon News
04:28
Norwegian Ambassador conveys King Harald V’s message to Lebanon’s President, reaffirming commitment to stronger ties
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
08:23
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
05:14
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:16
Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
Lebanon News
15:01
Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel
3
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
16:34
Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport
4
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
Lebanon News
14:36
Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation
5
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
02:48
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah
7
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:46
Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon
8
Middle East News
00:13
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Middle East News
00:13
Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More