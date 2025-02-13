Labor Ministry handover highlights digital transformation and social security priorities

Labor Ministry handover highlights digital transformation and social security priorities
Labor Ministry handover highlights digital transformation and social security priorities

The handover ceremony at the Labor Ministry took place in the ministry's conference hall, as outgoing minister Moustafa Bayram officially transferred responsibilities to his successor, Mohammad Haidar.  

In his remarks, Bayram highlighted a milestone achievement during his tenure, announcing that the ministry had undergone a 90% digital transformation—an unprecedented step in Lebanon. 

Reflecting on his time in office, Bayram noted that the ministry prioritized human dignity despite financial constraints. He stressed that his administration invested in talent maintained impartiality by separating political affiliations from public service, and ensured that the ministry served all Lebanese.  

Bayram also touched on key accomplishments in social security and the National Employment Office (NEO), particularly in signing multiple agreements for accelerated vocational training programs.  

For his part, Haidar underscored his preference for action over words, stating that his approach would be defined by results rather than rhetoric. 

Addressing concerns about his background as a physician leading the labor ministry, he affirmed that a medical perspective is highly relevant, particularly in areas related to labor security, end-of-service benefits, and retirement systems. He also highlighted the importance of safeguarding public health from foreign labor, emphasizing the need for preventive measures to protect both Lebanese workers and the broader community.  

Haidar pledged to work on improving the minimum wage, noting that wage adjustments depend on multiple economic factors and require coordination across government bodies and economic sectors.  

He outlined key priorities for his tenure, including enhancing working conditions, defining emerging job opportunities in Lebanon and abroad, and focusing on social security. He stressed the urgent need to reclaim social security funds held by the state, warning that without these resources, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) would be unable to sustain essential services.  

Haidar concluded by affirming his commitment to close collaboration with ministry employees and stakeholders, vowing to work hand in hand to improve labor conditions and better serve Lebanese workers.

