In the details: Israeli army to remain stationed at five key hills in southern Lebanon, LBCI reports

LBCI reported that the Israeli army will remain stationed at five key locations in southern Lebanon, with the following hills identified:



- Aaziyyeh Hill: Situated 2 km from the border near Deir Seryan. This hill overlooks the Litani River from Mahmoudiyeh and overlooks the Lebanese side.

- Al-Awaida Hill: Located 1 km from the border between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, this hill is the only one overseeing the Israeli settlement of Metula and nearby settlements.

- Labbouneh Hill: Just 300 meters from the border, this dense forest area extends along Aalma El Chaeb and Naqoura. It overlooks both Lebanese and Palestinian territories.

- El-Hamames Hill: Found 1 km from the Blue Line, on the outskirts of Khiam, overlooks Metula from the north.

- Jabal Blat: Positioned 1 km from the Blue Line between Ramyeh and Marwahin, this hill overlooks both sides of the western and central sectors.