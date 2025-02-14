Environment Minister Tamara Zain requests that the ministerial statement drafting committee includes environmental recovery

Environment Minister Tamara Zain visited her hometown of Iaat in the Baalbek-Hermel district for the first time since the formation of the new government.



She was welcomed with a public reception attended by mayor Hussein Abdel Sater, municipal council members, artist Ali Zain, local dignitaries, and village representatives.



Zain acknowledged the significant environmental challenges facing the Bekaa region, particularly in the aftermath of the Israeli assault, which has had a profound impact on both Bekaa and the South. She hoped that, despite the government’s short term of approximately one year and four months, some solutions could be set in motion.



Zain revealed that she had requested the ministerial statement drafting committee to include environmental recovery—specifically for the South and Bekaa—within the broader national recovery plan.



The minister emphasized the direct link between environmental issues and agriculture, noting the growing challenges posed by climate change. She pointed out that wheat production this year is expected to drop from 150,000 tons to 90,000 tons, a decline that will directly impact farmers.



Zain stated that she had reached out to the Agriculture Minister to coordinate special efforts for the agricultural sector in Bekaa, which has been significantly affected by the Israeli assault, environmental challenges, and climate disruptions, including reduced rainfall levels that will further impact crops.



She also stressed that pressing issues such as wastewater treatment plants, waste management facilities, pollution in the Litani River, and air pollution would be priorities on her ministry’s agenda.