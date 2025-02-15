News
Lebanon’s First Lady tours pediatric cancer treatment centers: Every child with cancer has the right to receive care
Lebanon News
15-02-2025 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon’s First Lady tours pediatric cancer treatment centers: Every child with cancer has the right to receive care
Lebanon’s First Lady Neemat Aoun emphasized that while the road to recovery from childhood cancer can be challenging, determination and perseverance can make the impossible possible.
She underscored the importance of supporting medical centers, initiatives, and efforts that provide children with the necessary treatment and care, stressing that every child battling cancer is a symbol of resilience and hope, with dreams that deserve to be fulfilled.
Her remarks came during a tour of three specialized pediatric cancer treatment centers in Lebanon, marking International Childhood Cancer Day, observed annually on February 15.
During her visits, she met with medical teams, young patients, and their families, gaining firsthand insight into their health conditions and the difficulties these centers face in securing medication and advanced treatments.
The First Lady began her tour at the Children’s Cancer Center at Al-Zahraa Hospital, followed by a visit to the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL), and concluded at the pediatric oncology department at Saint George Hospital University Medical Center.
She was welcomed by the hospital’s director, alongside medical staff and nurses, who expressed their appreciation for her visit and support.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
First Lady
Cancer
Patients
Children
Tour
Centers
