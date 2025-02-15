The Lebanese Public Works and Transport Ministry reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to assist Lebanese citizens stranded in Tehran, stating that operations are underway around the clock to facilitate their travel to and from Lebanon.



In a statement, the ministry explained that it coordinates with relevant authorities to ensure the necessary flight arrangements.



Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority is currently awaiting approval from Tehran International Airport to grant landing permits for Middle East Airlines (MEA), which has planned three flights to Tehran on Saturday.



The ministry also noted that MEA flights scheduled for Friday were postponed due to Tehran's lack of landing authorization.



The statement emphasized the ministry's commitment to working with the appropriate authorities to ensure the safety of passengers and expedite their return as quickly as possible. It assured that all necessary measures are being taken to resolve the issue without delay.