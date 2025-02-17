Ministerial statement anchored in National Accord and UN Charter

17-02-2025 | 06:55
Ministerial statement anchored in National Accord and UN Charter
Ministerial statement anchored in National Accord and UN Charter

The ministerial statement will be primarily based on the National Accord Document – Taif Agreement, particularly its third clause concerning the liberation of Lebanon from Israeli occupation. It also draws on the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Lebanon News

Ministerial

Statement

National Accord

UN

Charter

Lebanon

