Lebanon's education minister issues guidance on school schedules amid upcoming storm

Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 11:10
High views
Education Minister Rima Karami issued a directive regarding school schedules in both public and private institutions, including technical schools, during the polar storm "Adam," which is set to impact Lebanon.  

According to the meteorological department, Lebanon and the eastern Mediterranean will gradually come under the influence of the storm, bringing cold air masses and a significant drop in temperatures. 

The storm is expected to intensify on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, and gradually subside by the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025.  

Given that weather conditions will vary across regions, Karami instructed school principals to determine attendance policies based on local conditions, prioritizing public safety and ensuring that students and staff can safely commute during the storm's duration.
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
