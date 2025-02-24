Tourism Minister and Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council discuss ways to strengthen tourism and cultural cooperation

Tourism Minister Laura El Khazen Lahoud held a meeting at the Ministry with a delegation from the Lebanese-Kuwaiti Business Council, where they discussed ways to enhance tourism development between Lebanon and Kuwait, as well as ways to support cultural events that highlight Lebanese heritage and promote Lebanese artistic and tourism activities.



Minister Lahoud emphasized that Lebanon's cooperation with Kuwait has always been exceptional and fruitful, with Kuwait providing consistent support to Lebanon under all circumstances.



She thanked the delegation for offering the resources and activities to continue this support.