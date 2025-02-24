LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

Lebanon News
24-02-2025 | 09:18
LBCI sources: Lebanon&#39;s President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3
0min
LBCI sources: Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun to visit Saudi Arabia on March 3

According to LBCI sources, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun will visit Saudi Arabia next week on Monday, March 3.

Lebanon-Cyprus relations discussed in meeting between President Aoun and Ambassador Claude Hajal
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun champions sovereignty in key Iranian discussions — The details
Latest News

