MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Ministerial statement is a "declaration of intent" rather than concrete commitment
Lebanon News
24-02-2025 | 10:56
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Ministerial statement is a "declaration of intent" rather than concrete commitment
MP Salim Aoun stated that the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) 's relationship with Hezbollah began with a memorandum of understanding, but Lebanon's current state is too heavy of a burden for any single political group to bear.
Speaking to LBCI, Aoun noted that the divergence between the two parties became evident when Hezbollah failed to support former President Michel Aoun in achieving the objectives of his tenure.
He acknowledged that the deterrence equation had been effective but argued that Israel managed to weaken it, attributing this shift to years of preparation by both sides and technological advancements that played to Israel's advantage.
Aoun further claimed that financial power is stronger than military force, asserting that Hezbollah's weapons have been used by some as an excuse to undermine both the group and the FPM.
Reflecting on the funeral of Hezbollah's late leader, Aoun described Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as an exceptional figure, regardless of political differences. He also remarked that attending the funeral was less of a political statement and more about avoiding the awkwardness of declining an invitation.
Turning to regional developments, Aoun expressed concern over former U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed plans for Palestinians, saying that as a Lebanese, he must consider the fate of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.
Regarding the ministerial statement, Aoun described it as a "declaration of intent" rather than a concrete commitment, noting that most clauses begin with "we want" rather than presenting clear obligations. He also criticized the lack of mention of decentralization and the brief reference to depositors' funds.
He concluded by calling the FPM's exclusion from the new government "the best gift we could have received."
Lebanon News
MP
Salim Aoun
LBCI
Ministerial
Statement
Declaration
Intent
Commitment
