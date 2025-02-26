MP Bilal Houshaymi stresses sovereignty and action during parliamentary session

During a recent parliamentary session, MP Bilal Houshaymi addressed Lebanon's pressing issues, emphasizing the nation's sovereignty and the urgent need for concrete actions from the new government.



Houshaymi declared, "Lebanon is a land of sovereignty and dignity, and we will not allow any power to occupy any inch of its territory."



He called on the state to strengthen measures to protect its sovereignty and its citizens, expressing gratitude to the supportive "brotherly" countries backing Lebanon during these challenging times.



Reflecting on the formation of the new government, Houshaymi stated, "We stand today before a new government at a pivotal historical moment, and we hope this marks a true beginning for change."



He urged the administration to move beyond rhetoric and focus on tangible results.



Highlighting the critical issue of depositors' funds, Houshaymi asserted, "We cannot overlook the funds of depositors," stressing the importance of a comprehensive plan to recover these assets.



He insisted that the government must hold banks fully accountable for their roles in the crisis.