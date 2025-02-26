MP Nabil Badr: We could have supported the government if a different formation mechanism had been adopted

MP Nabil Badr expressed his disappointment with the newly formed government, stating that what they had hoped for did not materialize.



He criticized the government's formation as being driven by partisan interests, which resulted in an imbalance in representation, particularly by neglecting specific political components.



In a statement, Badr emphasized that if the government had been formed using a different mechanism, his team would have been among the first to support it.



He argued that the current government structure fails to address key issues of fairness and inclusivity, essential for gaining broad political backing.



Badr also criticized the ministerial statement for containing over twenty mentions of the word “we want” and vague expressions, which he claimed were used to avoid making firm commitments to the people.



He stressed that what is needed is commitment, not mere wishful thinking.



While Badr stated that his team would follow the government's performance closely and offer constructive criticism where necessary, he made it clear that they would not grant the government their confidence at this stage.