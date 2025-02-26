MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session

Kataeb Party leader MP Samy Gemayel expressed full confidence in the new government, stating that his parliamentary bloc would grant it a vote of confidence.



In his speech during the evening parliamentary session on the ministerial statement, Gemayel wished the government success in addressing the country's challenges.



He emphasized the need for a fresh start in Lebanon, calling for a national reconciliation conference to address past grievances and forge a unified vision for the future. He also stressed that Lebanon's history is filled with multiple narratives rather than a single shared story and urged all political factions to work together toward a common national identity.



Highlighting the importance of equality among all Lebanese citizens, Gemayel asserted that no individual or group should have exclusive access to weapons. He argued that true national security can only be achieved through a strong and unified state, rather than through armed groups operating outside state control.



"The presence of weapons outside the authority of the state has not protected Lebanon, nor has it safeguarded the Shiite community," Gemayel stated. "We seek to protect everyone through our legitimate institutions and a strong Lebanese state."