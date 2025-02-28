Arab League chief Aboul Gheit congratulates PM Nawaf Salam on government confidence vote

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit congratulated Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam following his government's successful vote of confidence in Parliament.



He wished Salam success in implementing the key objectives outlined in the government's ministerial statement.



According to the official spokesperson for the Arab League chief, Jamal Rushdi, Aboul Gheit emphasized that the confidence vote represents an important starting point for the new administration, reflecting the aspirations of the Lebanese people.



He noted that Lebanon has endured a difficult period in recent years, which hindered the implementation of essential reforms and delayed the country's recovery.