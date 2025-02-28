Layali Zaman exhibition returns for second edition with unique atmosphere; enjoy a secure and fast payment experience with OMT Pay

Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 07:53
High views
2min
The Layali Zaman exhibition is returning for its second edition with a unique atmosphere. 

The exhibition, organized by In Action Events, kicks off its second edition at Forum De Beyrouth starting February 28, running daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. in a festive atmosphere.

The exhibition offers a wide experience, blending Ramadan vibes with various entertainment activities. 

It features nostalgic "Days of Yore" sessions, a daily iftar with a rich selection of dishes organized by Souk El Akel, and a heritage market showcasing unique handcrafted products. 

Live musical performances will add a magical touch to the event.

Additionally, the show "Akram mn Meen," hosted by Wissam Hanna, will be broadcast live from Forum De Beyrouth on LBCI from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can also enjoy a fast and secure payment experience with the OMT Pay app.

For a blend of tradition and modernity, the OMT Pay app offers a 10% discount on food, drinks, and children's activities.

Lebanon News

Layali Zaman

OMT Pay

Ramadan

Forum De Beyrouth

Souk El Akel

Akram mn Meen

Wissam Hanna

In Action Events

