Layali Zaman exhibition returns for second edition with unique atmosphere; enjoy a secure and fast payment experience with OMT Pay

The Layali Zaman exhibition is returning for its second edition with a unique atmosphere.



The exhibition, organized by In Action Events, kicks off its second edition at Forum De Beyrouth starting February 28, running daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. in a festive atmosphere.



The exhibition offers a wide experience, blending Ramadan vibes with various entertainment activities.



It features nostalgic "Days of Yore" sessions, a daily iftar with a rich selection of dishes organized by Souk El Akel, and a heritage market showcasing unique handcrafted products.



Live musical performances will add a magical touch to the event.



Additionally, the show "Akram mn Meen," hosted by Wissam Hanna, will be broadcast live from Forum De Beyrouth on LBCI from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.



You can also enjoy a fast and secure payment experience with the OMT Pay app.



For a blend of tradition and modernity, the OMT Pay app offers a 10% discount on food, drinks, and children's activities.