Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Layali Zaman exhibition returns for second edition with unique atmosphere; enjoy a secure and fast payment experience with OMT Pay

Lebanon News

28-02-2025 | 07:53
Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 07:53
Layali Zaman exhibition returns for second edition with unique atmosphere; enjoy a secure and fast payment experience with OMT Pay
The Layali Zaman exhibition is returning for its second edition with a unique atmosphere.
The exhibition, organized by In Action Events, kicks off its second edition at Forum De Beyrouth starting February 28, running daily from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. in a festive atmosphere.
The exhibition offers a wide experience, blending Ramadan vibes with various entertainment activities.
It features nostalgic "Days of Yore" sessions, a daily iftar with a rich selection of dishes organized by Souk El Akel, and a heritage market showcasing unique handcrafted products.
Live musical performances will add a magical touch to the event.
Additionally, the show "Akram mn Meen," hosted by Wissam Hanna, will be broadcast live from Forum De Beyrouth on LBCI from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
You can also enjoy a fast and secure payment experience with the OMT Pay app.
For a blend of tradition and modernity, the OMT Pay app offers a 10% discount on food, drinks, and children's activities.
Lebanon News
Layali Zaman
OMT Pay
Ramadan
Forum De Beyrouth
Souk El Akel
Akram mn Meen
Wissam Hanna
In Action Events
