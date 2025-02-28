News
PM Nawaf Salam tours war-ravaged Nabatieh, pledges swift reconstruction
Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 08:34
PM Nawaf Salam tours war-ravaged Nabatieh, pledges swift reconstruction
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam visited the southern city of Nabatieh as part of his tour of the region, accompanied by Ministers Joe Saddi, Fayez Rasamny, Tamara Zain, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Defense Council Major General Mohammad Al-Mustafa.
Upon arrival, Salam was welcomed by Acting Governor of Nabatieh Howaida Turk and other officials before touring the city's commercial district, which was devastated by Israeli airstrikes during the 66-day war.
Moved by the scale of destruction, he listened to Turk's briefing on the ongoing efforts to clear rubble, repair infrastructure, and restore normalcy to the city.
As he walked through the streets surrounding the marketplace, Salam was met by residents who voiced their concerns, urging him to accelerate reconstruction efforts. Many expressed appreciation for the resistance, stating, "Without it, we would not be here," others emphasized honoring the sacrifices of those who had fallen in the conflict.
Speaking to reporters after the tour, Salam said, "We came to Nabatieh today for two reasons: first, to listen to the citizens, just as we did in Tyre and Khiam; and second, to see the destruction firsthand. Beyond the images and reports, witnessing the devastation of homes, the commercial district, schools, roads, and burnt agricultural lands in person is a completely different experience."
He added, "This reality only strengthens our determination to expedite reconstruction. We did not merely promise reconstruction; we committed to it. And, God willing, it will be completed even faster than expected."
