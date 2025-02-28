US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

28-02-2025 | 00:23
US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government
US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

The United States congratulated Lebanon and the Lebanese people on the "successful February 26 vote of confidence for the government."  

A U.S. Department of State press statement commended Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, asserting, "[We] wish his government success under President Joseph Aoun's leadership."

"For too long, the Lebanese people were denied a governing body that could unite the country and rebuild Lebanese state institutions," it added.

The statement also affirmed U.S. support, saying, "America is partnering with Lebanon's new government as it enacts urgently needed economic reforms, and we will continue our support for the Lebanese Armed Forces as it implements the cessation of hostilities."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United States

Government

State Department

Nawaf Salam

Joseph Aoun

