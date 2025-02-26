PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, affirmed that his government is taking lawmakers' remarks seriously and will work to strengthen both parliamentary and public confidence.



"We are united in our commitment, even if we come from different backgrounds," he stated.



Addressing concerns over the wording of the ministerial statement, Salam emphasized that when the government says "we want," it is not merely an aspiration but a firm commitment.



He explained that the ministerial statement outlines the government’s objectives and general direction, while detailed implementation plans will follow, subject to parliamentary oversight.



Salam expressed gratitude to lawmakers who granted the government their confidence and assured those who did not that their concerns would still be heard. He reiterated the government's commitment to engaging in accountability sessions and constructive dialogue with all MPs.



On economic recovery, Salam announced plans to establish an independent reconstruction fund to secure Arab and international support without political conditions.



He also confirmed that the government has already begun international communications to advance Lebanon’s oil and gas exploration efforts.



Additionally, Salam pledged to develop a comprehensive plan to restore economic growth, with a focus on creating job opportunities for Lebanese youth.

"Judge us from this day forward based on our actions—we hope to earn your trust and that of all Lebanese," Salam expressed.



