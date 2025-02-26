PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

Lebanon News
26-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers&#39; concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam pledges serious commitment to lawmakers' concerns, outlines economic and reconstruction plans

Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, affirmed that his government is taking lawmakers' remarks seriously and will work to strengthen both parliamentary and public confidence.

"We are united in our commitment, even if we come from different backgrounds," he stated.

Addressing concerns over the wording of the ministerial statement, Salam emphasized that when the government says "we want," it is not merely an aspiration but a firm commitment. 

He explained that the ministerial statement outlines the government’s objectives and general direction, while detailed implementation plans will follow, subject to parliamentary oversight.

Salam expressed gratitude to lawmakers who granted the government their confidence and assured those who did not that their concerns would still be heard. He reiterated the government's commitment to engaging in accountability sessions and constructive dialogue with all MPs.

On economic recovery, Salam announced plans to establish an independent reconstruction fund to secure Arab and international support without political conditions. 

He also confirmed that the government has already begun international communications to advance Lebanon’s oil and gas exploration efforts.

Additionally, Salam pledged to develop a comprehensive plan to restore economic growth, with a focus on creating job opportunities for Lebanese youth.
 
"Judge us from this day forward based on our actions—we hope to earn your trust and that of all Lebanese," Salam expressed.

Lebanon News

Nawaf Salam

MPs

Parliament

Session

Government

LBCI Next
Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement
Israeli army strikes alleged Hezbollah weapons site in Bekaa region, spokesperson claims
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-29

US Envoy Witkoff pledges to PM Netanyahu to obstruct Gaza reconstruction: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanon’s PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges swift action and clear standards in government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-24

PM Salam discusses economic cooperation, development projects, and refugees in series of meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

PM-designate Nawaf Salam calls Grand Mufti, reaffirms commitment to government formation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

MP Firas Hamdan grants confidence to government, Berri responds to question on ceasefire agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

MP Faisal Karami urges stronger commitment in ministerial statement, supports government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:56

MP Jihad al-Samad says will grant confidence to the government for the sake of reform

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21

US' Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
12:17

US Envoy Witkoff says Lebanon can mobilize efforts for normalization with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Strong Lebanon bloc withdraws from parliament session in protest over speech limitation to MP Gebran Bassil, source reveals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Unannounced buffer zone: Israel remains in seven positions in South Lebanon, establishes two buffer zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:46

Lebanese Health Ministry reports one killed, another injured in Israel's strike on Hermel-Qasr road

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Parliament grants PM Nawaf Salam's government confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

MP Kabalan Kabalan says 'Development and Liberation' bloc will support the government with a vote of confidence

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:13

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in northern Hermel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Lebanon's parliament opens session to debate ministerial statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

MP Samy Gemayel grants confidence to government during evening parliamentary session

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More