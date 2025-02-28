Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

Lebanon News
28-02-2025 | 09:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

Three sources informed Reuters that Beirut-Rafik Hariri International Airport authorities seized $2.5 million in cash from a passenger arriving from Turkey. The money was allegedly intended for Hezbollah and had been concealed by the traveler.

The Lebanese Customs Directorate confiscated the funds, and the individual was detained. Following instructions from the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, the detainee and the seized money were handed over to the General Directorate of General Security for further investigation.

Lebanon News

Million

Beirut

Airport

Passenger

Turkey

Reuters

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government
Global footprint: The future of Lebanon's diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-26

US sanctions hold up Qatari support for Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
World News
2025-02-14

Trump's administration asks US embassies to prepare for staff cuts, sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-19

Aid trucks reach Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom crossing ahead of Gaza entry, sources tell Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Lebanon's President speaks to Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanese state must have sole authority over war, peace decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

Lebanon's Grand Mufti announces start of Ramadan on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Gunfire targets Islamic Risala Scout Association team recovering bodies in Kfara

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-11

UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items

LBCI
World News
2025-01-14

Sudan rescuers say shelling kills more than 120 in Khartoum

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-25

Iran's Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf: Hezbollah's strength in Lebanon evident in funeral procession

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanon's finance minister refuses to sign treasury advances, vows to combat illegal economy

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:16

PM Nawaf Salam visits south Lebanon, pledges to bolster Lebanese army and condemns UNIFIL attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:23

US congratulates Lebanon on confidence vote, pledges support for new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:02

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam heads south for visit to army barracks and military sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Procession of over 100 martyrs departs from Aitaroun, heads toward burial site

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Salam affirms no lasting stability without full Israeli withdrawal, government committed to reconstruction

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More