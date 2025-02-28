Three sources tell Reuters: $2.5 million in cash seized at Beirut Airport, destined for Hezbollah

Three sources informed Reuters that Beirut-Rafik Hariri International Airport authorities seized $2.5 million in cash from a passenger arriving from Turkey. The money was allegedly intended for Hezbollah and had been concealed by the traveler.



The Lebanese Customs Directorate confiscated the funds, and the individual was detained. Following instructions from the Public Prosecutor at the Court of Cassation, the detainee and the seized money were handed over to the General Directorate of General Security for further investigation.