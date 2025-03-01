MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Lebanon News
01-03-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon&#39;s economic recovery, urges reforms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

MP Farid Boustany, chairman of the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, continued his meetings in Washington, where he participated in a large gathering at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters that included several executive directors from the IMF and the World Bank.

During the meeting, Boustany presented his vision for Lebanon's economic recovery plan, the protection of bank deposits, and details of the draft law he recently submitted to Lebanon's parliament.

Boustany noted that the responsibility for reaching a fair agreement with the IMF lies with the new government, which won the vote of confidence this week. 

He emphasized that the economy committee he chairs is fully prepared to contribute positively to facilitating any viable and promising economic plan.

The meeting concluded with a constructive discussion on Lebanon's future path.

Lebanon News

MP Farid Boustany

Washington

Restoring

Bank Deposits

Economic

Recovery

Meetings

IMF

World Bank

LBCI Next
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel
World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

MP Farid Boustany to LBCI: Calls for presidential focus on border demarcation and economic expertise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-12

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva reaffirms support for Lebanon's recovery and reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Modernization, reforms needed for economic revival: Lebanon's state institutions struggle with vacancies

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Lebanon's President speaks to Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanese state must have sole authority over war, peace decisions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-29

Lebanese Army continues deployment in South Litani amid Israeli violations

LBCI
World News
05:54

Four dead after cyclone Garance hits French island of La Reunion

LBCI
World News
06:04

Norway plans to raise financial support for Ukraine, PM says

LBCI
World News
05:58

Four dead in Indian avalanche incident, ANI says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

World Bank's role in reconstruction: Can Lebanon rebuild without economic and political reforms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:20

Lebanon's President speaks to Asharq Al-Awsat: Lebanese state must have sole authority over war, peace decisions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Possible multi-front escalation: Israeli investigations expose security failures of October 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Lebanon's Supreme Islamic Shiite Council announces Sunday as the first day of Ramadan

LBCI
World News
10:16

Saudi Arabia announces start of Ramadan 2025 on Saturday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

MP Hussein Hajj Hassan says reconstruction cannot afford any delays, should not be linked to any political conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

MP Ibrahim Mneimneh to LBCI: Calls for national security strategy to reassure all communities, rejects separate deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

MP Farid Boustany from Washington: Restoring bank deposits key to Lebanon's economic recovery, urges reforms

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More