MP Farid Boustany, chairman of the National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning Committee, continued his meetings in Washington, where he participated in a large gathering at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters that included several executive directors from the IMF and the World Bank.



During the meeting, Boustany presented his vision for Lebanon's economic recovery plan, the protection of bank deposits, and details of the draft law he recently submitted to Lebanon's parliament.



Boustany noted that the responsibility for reaching a fair agreement with the IMF lies with the new government, which won the vote of confidence this week.



He emphasized that the economy committee he chairs is fully prepared to contribute positively to facilitating any viable and promising economic plan.



The meeting concluded with a constructive discussion on Lebanon's future path.