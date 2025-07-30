France, 14 other nations urge recognition of Palestinian state

France and 14 other Western nations called on countries worldwide to move to recognize a Palestinian state, France's top diplomat said Wednesday.



"In New York, together with 14 other countries, France is issuing a collective appeal: we express our desire to recognize the State of Palestine and invite those who have not yet done so to join us," French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot wrote on X account, following a conference aimed at reviving the two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians.





AFP