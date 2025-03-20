US envoy denies alleged meeting with Lebanese official in Doha

The office of U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and deputy presidential special envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus denied a report claiming Witkoff met with an unnamed Lebanese official in Doha, calling it "false and misleading."



"Lebanon is an independent nation that will make its own sovereign decisions; we trust this government’s ability to do so. The Trump Administration has made clear, publicly and privately, that the United States supports the Lebanese government," the office said in a post on X.



"Under the leadership of President [Joseph] Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, [...] they work to extend state sovereignty across all of Lebanon, implement reforms to strengthen state institutions, and deliver on the demands of the people of Lebanon," it added.