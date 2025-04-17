News
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims' families
Lebanon News
17-04-2025 | 05:14
Nohad Machnouk appears before Judge Tarek Bitar, says move shows respect for victims' families
Former minister Nohad Machnouk left the Beirut Justice Palace Thursday after a hearing with judicial investigator Judge Tarek Bitar, with no legal action taken against him.
Speaking upon his departure, Machnouk said, "A large part of the reason I appeared before the judge is out of respect for the families of the victims and the wounded, who might believe that my absence would be directed against them, rather than a firm stance on adhering to the constitutional process for prosecuting ministers and presidents."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nohad Machnouk
Tarek Bitar
