Israeli airstrike kills Radwan Force commander Khodor Hashem in south Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said an Israeli Air Force aircraft targeted a location in Qana, southern Lebanon, on Tuesday, killing Khodor Hashem, "who served as the naval commander of the Radwan Force."



According to Adraee, Hashem joined Hezbollah two decades ago and held various positions within the group.



"As part of his role in leading the naval force in the Radwan Force, he played a significant role in transferring weaponry in maritime domains to Hezbollah and in planning operations against Israel and its citizens, even during the ceasefire," he claimed.



Hashem's "activities posed a threat to Israel and its citizens and were a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," Adraee reported.