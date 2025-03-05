PM Nawaf Salam discusses reforms, Syrian refugees, and bilateral ties in series of meetings

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met on Wednesday with former President Amine Gemayel at the Grand Serail.



After the meeting, Gemayel said, "We are focusing on the government and the role of Prime Minister Salam, especially since we have a great opportunity with President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Salam, who clearly form one team capable of saving the country. We wish them success, knowing that the task is difficult, but they are up to the responsibility."



He added that the discussions focused on two topics that could help revitalize the country.



The first was adopting a "Marshall Plan" that would set development projects on track by bringing together all those with good intentions to support Lebanon, as it ensures external funding.



The second was the importance of issuing legislative decrees for the government to govern through them.



"I know there are difficulties and obstacles to this matter, but if we want to save the country and put it on the right track, there is no choice but to adopt legislative decrees. Some reforms must be approved because development issues require swift action," Gemayel said.



On the other hand, Salam held a financial meeting with Finance Minister Yassine Jaber and acting Central Bank Governor Wassim Mansouri to discuss economic affairs.



Salam also met with a delegation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to discuss ways the IFC could help Lebanon through targeted projects.



He later met with Ivo Freijsen, the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Lebanon, for a comprehensive review of the situation of Syrian refugees.



Salam also received Pakistan's Ambassador to Lebanon Salman Athar, who congratulated him on the formation of the government.



They discussed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them.