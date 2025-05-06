News
Lebanon's President Aoun and PM Salam honor fallen journalists on Press Martyrs' Day
Lebanon News
06-05-2025 | 04:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's President Aoun and PM Salam honor fallen journalists on Press Martyrs' Day
On the occasion of Lebanese Press Martyrs' Day, marked annually on May 6, President Joseph Aoun emphasized that true loyalty to the sacrifices of fallen journalists lies in preserving national unity and building a strong state that safeguards the dignity of its people.
"Journalism's martyrs are a symbol of Lebanon's unyielding will that refuses submission and defeat," Aoun said, noting that their sacrifices remain a guiding light for freedom and dignity. He reaffirmed his commitment to pursuing the Lebanon that those martyrs dreamed of—a country rooted in justice, equality, and honor.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also paid tribute to the journalists who were killed defending truth and justice, stating that their voices "will continue to resonate in the face of oppression and tyranny."
"We bow in reverence to their souls," Salam added. "They were the voice of freedom and dignity. Mercy to those brave individuals, and it is our responsibility to deliver justice for their legacy and for the future they envisioned."
Salam concluded that "the ink of their pens still draws the path toward a sovereign, just, and strong state—a path we remain committed to out of loyalty to their memory and for the protection of future generations."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
President
Joseph Aoun
PM
Nawaf Salam
Honor
Journalists
Press
Martyrs' Day
