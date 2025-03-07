Lebanese Army says Israeli forces escorted settlers into southern village of Houla

The Lebanese Army announced that Israeli forces escorted settlers into the southern Lebanese village of Houla, in the south area of Abbad, under the pretext of visiting a so-called religious site.



The move is a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty.



In a statement, the army said that the entry of Israeli settlers into Lebanese territory represents yet another example of Israel's ongoing breaches of international laws, agreements, and U.N. resolutions—particularly Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



The army confirmed that it is following up on the incident in coordination with the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).