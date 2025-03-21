Zelensky urges 'pressure' on Russia after overnight drone barrage

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday urged "joint pressure" on Moscow after it launched a "massive" overnight aerial attack, firing 214 drones and several guided bombs at cities across Ukraine.



"It is joint pressure on Russia, along with tougher sanctions and stronger defense support for our country, that paves the way to ending this kind of terror and Russia's prolongation of the war," Zelensky said in a post on social media.



AFP