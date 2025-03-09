Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

A Lebanese Army soldier has gone missing near a military post in Bastara Farm, with communication lost while he was passing through the area.



A joint patrol from the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was dispatched to the Majidieh-Bastara region to continue the search efforts.



According to LBCI, the missing soldier left his home in Halta, on the outskirts of Kfarchouba, at 9:00 a.m., riding a motorcycle. Reports indicate that he was last seen around noon on the Halta road heading toward Shanouh Farm on the outskirts of Kfarchouba.