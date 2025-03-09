News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
Lebanon News
09-03-2025 | 15:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm
A Lebanese Army soldier has gone missing near a military post in Bastara Farm, with communication lost while he was passing through the area.
A joint patrol from the Lebanese Army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was dispatched to the Majidieh-Bastara region to continue the search efforts.
According to LBCI, the missing soldier left his home in Halta, on the outskirts of Kfarchouba, at 9:00 a.m., riding a motorcycle. Reports indicate that he was last seen around noon on the Halta road heading toward Shanouh Farm on the outskirts of Kfarchouba.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Soldier
Missing
Army
Post
Bastara Farm
Next
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
Armed clash erupts in Akkar area over coffee stand dispute
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-19
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
Lebanon News
2025-01-19
Lebanese army says soldier injured in landmine explosion near Qousaya, Zahle
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2025-01-28
Lebanese Army says one soldier and three civilians injured in Israeli attack
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese Army drone crashes in Akkar due to technical failure, no injuries reported
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese Army drone crashes in Akkar due to technical failure, no injuries reported
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
0
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
World News
2025-03-05
'We don't want to be Americans or Danes,' Greenland PM says
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
0
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
0
Lebanon News
08:52
UN Special Coordinator visits Israel to discuss security along Blue Line
Lebanon News
08:52
UN Special Coordinator visits Israel to discuss security along Blue Line
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
Lebanon News
04:29
Lebanese authorities foil smuggling attempt of $4 million from Syria: Asharq Al-Awsat
2
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
11:59
Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
3
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
Lebanon News
10:08
Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila
4
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
Lebanon News
06:16
Overnight tension in Tripoli after stabbing incident
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues
6
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
Middle East News
10:13
Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)
7
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
News Bulletin Reports
14:14
Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More