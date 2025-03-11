Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
11-03-2025 | 12:45
High views
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said its forces struck armed fighters at a Hezbollah site in the Faroun area of southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

