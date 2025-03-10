King Salman Humanitarian Center distributes 534 food baskets in northern Lebanon

10-03-2025 | 14:51
On Monday, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued its relief efforts in Lebanon, distributing 534 food baskets in Akkar, northern Lebanon. 

The aid targeted Syrian and Palestinian refugees in an ongoing partnership with the White Hands Association.  

