Lebanese army removes barbed wire placed by Israeli forces in southern border area
Lebanon News
12-03-2025 | 11:41
Lebanese army removes barbed wire placed by Israeli forces in southern border area
The Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced in a statement that a unit from the army worked to remove a barbed wire strip in the Barkat Risha area in the south, which had been recently placed Israeli forces inside Lebanese territory.
The Army Command also reported that an Israeli army unit had set up an earth berm near an army post on the outskirts of the town of Rmeish, near the southern border, and efforts are underway to remove it.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Israel
