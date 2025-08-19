Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon

19-08-2025 | 04:30
Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon
Israeli FM asks US to halt UN peacekeepers’ mission in south Lebanon

Al Jazeera, citing Israel Hayom, reported that Israel’s foreign minister sent an official letter to his U.S. counterpart urging him to push for an end to UNIFIL’s operations

