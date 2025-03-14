First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon

First Lady Nehmat Aoun called on expatriates to play a key role in Lebanon’s future, emphasizing that they are not just part of the country’s history but also its backbone.



“Lebanon stands at a crossroads. This is a time for unity and rebuilding—a time to lay the foundation for a country where no Lebanese feels the need to emigrate to succeed,” Aoun said during a gathering with the Lebanese community in New York.



She praised the Lebanese diaspora for achieving success in various fields, including business, education, technology, healthcare, and culture, expressing both pride and deep gratitude for their contributions.



Aoun stressed the need to halt Lebanon’s “brain drain” and urged expatriates not only to remember Lebanon but to believe in its potential. She called on them to return, not just for visits but to stay and help build a stronger nation.



“When President Joseph Aoun was elected, I stood outside Parliament and said we want expatriates to return. Today, I am here to reaffirm that message,” she said. “We are proud of you, but we want you to achieve your success in Lebanon, for Lebanon.”