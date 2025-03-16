Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

Lebanon News
16-03-2025 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it had targeted and killed two Hezbollah members while they were conducting reconnaissance and directing operations in the areas of Yater and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X: "The Israeli army earlier today attacked and eliminated two Hezbollah members who were engaged in reconnaissance and directing operations in the areas of Yater and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. The activity of these two members constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

Lebanon News

Avichay Adraee

Israel

Army

Target

Hezbollah

Members

Attack

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's FM heads to Brussels for EU conference on Syria's future
Reuters: US weighing in on Lebanon's next central bank chief, sources say
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-24

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-11

Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanon reports two killed, 26 injured in Israeli attacks on southern villages, says Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Israeli drone strike kills one in Meiss El Jabal, gunfire injures another in Ramyeh: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

Hezbollah condemns US-UK strikes on Yemen

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Walid Jumblatt marks anniversary of Kamal Jumblatt's assassination

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:59

Can Lebanon achieve weapon-free Palestinian camps? A political and security challenge ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Lebanon’s stability hinges on respecting the constitution and international commitments, says President Aoun

LBCI
World News
15:22

Shein 'will find a way' to deliver in US despite tariffs: Chairman tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun honors Kamal Jumblatt on 48th anniversary of assassination

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:00

Is war on Lebanon back on the table? Israel weighs its options

LBCI
Middle East News
10:29

Powerful explosion shakes southern Ramel area in Latakia, Syria: Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:59

Can Lebanon achieve weapon-free Palestinian camps? A political and security challenge ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:52

Lebanon’s Cabinet to fast-track key appointments, paving way for broader reforms — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Lebanon’s stability hinges on respecting the constitution and international commitments, says President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Reuters: US weighing in on Lebanon's next central bank chief, sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:30

Israeli drone targets car, killing one and wounding another in Yater, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More