Israeli army claims it killed two Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X: "The Israeli army earlier today attacked and eliminated two Hezbollah members who were engaged in reconnaissance and directing operations in the areas of Yater and Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon. The activity of these two members constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."