Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities

18-03-2025 | 10:15
Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities
Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities

Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled across the borders to Lebanon since sectarian massacres on the Syrian coast earlier this month, Lebanese authorities said Tuesday.

A report from Lebanon's Disaster Risk Management Unit obtained by AFP said 12,798 Syrians had arrived and settled in 23 different villages and towns in Lebanon's northern Akkar region, adding that most were living in family homes or makeshift accommodation centers.


Download now the LBCI mobile app
