Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US: Sources tell Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is planning to revoke temporary legal status for some 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter said, potentially putting them on a fast-track to deportation.



The move, expected as soon as April, would be a stunning reversal of the welcome Ukrainians received under President Joe Biden's administration.



The planned rollback of protections for Ukrainians was underway before Trump publicly feudedwith Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week. It is part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants allowed to enter the U.S. under temporary humanitarian parole programs launched under the Biden administration, the sources said.



U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said the department had no announcements at this time. The White House and Ukrainian embassy did not respond to requests for comment.



A Trump executive order issued on January 20 called for DHS to "terminate all categorical parole programs."



