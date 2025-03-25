News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN says more than 21,000 people fled Syria sectarian violence for Lebanon
Lebanon News
25-03-2025 | 12:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN says more than 21,000 people fled Syria sectarian violence for Lebanon
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said Tuesday that more than 21,000 people had fled sectarian violence in Syria this month for safety in neighboring Lebanon.
"The hostilities... in early March continue to displace people on a steady daily basis" into northern Lebanon, the UNHCR statement said, reporting "21,637 new arrivals from Syria" citing figures provided by Lebanese authorities and the Lebanese Red Cross.
AFP
Lebanon News
UN
Syria
Sectarian
Violence
Lebanon
Next
Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one
Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-03-21
More than 100,000 have fled DR Congo violence: UN says
World News
2025-03-21
More than 100,000 have fled DR Congo violence: UN says
0
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
World News
2025-01-14
More than one million people internally displaced in Haiti: UN
0
Middle East News
2025-03-07
More than 300,000 refugees return to Syria since Assad's fall: UN
Middle East News
2025-03-07
More than 300,000 refugees return to Syria since Assad's fall: UN
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28
More than 376,000 return to north Gaza since Monday, UN says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-28
More than 376,000 return to north Gaza since Monday, UN says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:46
Government sources deny reports on appointments at Télé Liban and Ogero
Lebanon News
14:46
Government sources deny reports on appointments at Télé Liban and Ogero
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Le Drian's mission: France urges Lebanon to implement reforms before international conference
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
13:48
Politics get in the way: Lebanon nears decision on BDL governor
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-23
A day of mourning: Mass funeral procession in Beirut for Nasrallah, Safieddinne draws foreign and local figures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
09:11
Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?
Lebanon Economy
09:11
Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?
2
Lebanon News
06:29
PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat
Lebanon News
06:29
PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat
3
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Nawaf Salam reaffirms commitment to reactivating Qlayaat Airport
Lebanon News
08:46
PM Nawaf Salam reaffirms commitment to reactivating Qlayaat Airport
4
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Tripoli: The state will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability
Lebanon News
06:04
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Tripoli: The state will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability
6
Lebanon News
06:31
MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid
Lebanon News
06:31
MSF: Israeli attacks in South Lebanon have devastating impact on civilians, medical aid
7
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one
Lebanon News
01:18
Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one
8
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
14:06
Warnings ignored: Israel maintains military pressure on Syria and Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More