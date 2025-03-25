UN says more than 21,000 people fled Syria sectarian violence for Lebanon

25-03-2025 | 12:13
UN says more than 21,000 people fled Syria sectarian violence for Lebanon
0min
UN says more than 21,000 people fled Syria sectarian violence for Lebanon

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) said Tuesday that more than 21,000 people had fled sectarian violence in Syria this month for safety in neighboring Lebanon.

"The hostilities... in early March continue to displace people on a steady daily basis" into northern Lebanon, the UNHCR statement said, reporting "21,637 new arrivals from Syria" citing figures provided by Lebanese authorities and the Lebanese Red Cross.


AFP
 

